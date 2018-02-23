Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: DeAndre Yedlin, Christian Pulisic, and more

In the Premier League, the relegation scrap itself is worth a television show of its own. It is filled with drama and suspense each and every week with teams constantly moving up and down with each passing result.

Currently this campaign, 11 points separates 10th from last place. Newcastle United is in 13th and unbeaten in their last three Premier League matches. American defender DeAndre Yedlin leads the backline with 23 appearances this season, and will look to help his team to a win over AFC Bournemouth this Saturday. Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town are a point clear of the bottom three and will look to inch up as they face West Bromwich Albion this weekend. Geoff Cameron and Stoke City travel to Leicester City in Saturday’s early contest.

Elsewhere in Europe, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund concludes the Bundesliga round on Monday vs. Augsburg. Bobby Wood and Hamburg face off with Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen, while Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt travel to Stuttgart. Kenny Saief and Anderlecht will hope to end a two-match losing run as they host Mouscron on Sunday. Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca welcome William Yarborough and Landon Donovan in a Liga MX clash on Saturday.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Leicester City on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United on Saturday.

Kyle Scott and Chelsea face Manchester United on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson and Bolton face Norwich City on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Preston North End on Sunday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and VfL Wolfsburg face FSV Mainz on Friday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Hannover on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Augsburg on Monday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Regensburg on Friday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Braunschweig on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Duisberg on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Heidenheim on Sunday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall and Tours face Orleans on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Reims face Quevilly-Rouen on Friday.

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Valenciennes on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Puebla on Friday.

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Joe Corona and Club America on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face William Yarborough, Landon Donovan and Club Leon on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Morelia on Saturday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Real Betis on Monday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem face VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face Heerenveen on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face FC Volendam on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Eupen on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Mouscron on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and KV Kortrijk face Waregem on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Standard Liege on Saturday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Michael Lansing and Aalborg on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Bill Hamid and Midtjylland on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face P. Ferreira on Saturday.