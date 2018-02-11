Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Antonee Robinson, Christian Pulisic, and more

A pair of American defenders squared off in England’s second-tier on Saturday with Antonee Robinson getting the last laugh against Tim Ream and Fulham. The 20-year-old added an assist in Bolton’s 1-1 draw at Reebok Stadium, which was his second in his last two league appearances. The home point moved Bolton up to 19th in the league standings, two points clear of the relegation zone. Ream went the full 90+ minutes for the visitors in the draw. Cameron Carter-Vickers also featured on Saturday for Ipswich Town in their scoreless draw vs. Burton Albion.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic added his third assist of the season helping Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 win over Hamburg. Andrija Novakovich added to his goalscoring tally on Friday, making it 12 on the season in Telstar’s 3-3 home draw. Matt Miazga helped Vitesse Arnhem to a surprising home victory against Feyenoord, while Kenny Saief started despite Anderlecht’s 2-0 road loss at Oostende.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Geoff Cameron dressed but did not play for Stoke City in their 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes for Newcastle United in their 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Danny Williams dressed but did not play for Huddersfield Town in their 4-1 win over AFC Bournemouth on Sunday. Emerson Hyndman did not dress for Bournemouth.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started, added AN ASSIST, and played 90 minutes for Bolton in their 1-0 win over Fulham on Saturday. Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham, while Luca De La Torre did not dress.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes for Ipswich Town in their 0-0 draw with Burton Albion on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes for Nottingham Forest in their 2-0 loss against Hull City on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch dressed but did not play for Sunderland in their 3-3 draw with Bristol City on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic started, added AN ASSIST, and played 85 minutes for Borussia Dortmund in their 2-0 win over Hamburg on Saturday. Bobby Wood started and played 54 minutes for Hamburg.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 4-2 win over Koln on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin in their 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko dressed but did not play for Freiburg in their 2-1 loss against Hannover on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach in their 1-0 loss against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson started and played 65 minutes for Werder Bremen in their 3-1 win over Wolfsburg on Sunday. John Brooks did not dress for Wolfsburg.

2. BUNDESLIGA

McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd did not dress for Darmstadt in their 2-1 loss against Bochum on Friday.

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress for Fortuna Dusseldorf in their 3-1 loss against Union Berlin on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes for Ingolstadt in their 0-0 draw with Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-0 win over Dynamo Dresden on Sunday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall did not dress for Tours in their 2-1 loss against Paris FC on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started and played 90 minutes for Reims in their 3-0 win over Sochaux on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Alejandro Guido dressed and played 28 minutes for Club Tijuana in their 2-0 loss to Queretaro on Friday. Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, and Rubio Rubin did not dress for Club Tijuana while Jonathan Bornstein did not dress for Queretaro.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress for Necaxa in their 2-0 win over Cruz Azul on Saturday.

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes for Club Leon in their 2-1 win over Puebla on Saturday. Landon Donovan dressed and played seven minutes as a substitute for Leon.

Joe Corona dressed and played 16 minutes for Club America in their 1-1 draw with Tigres on Saturday. Jose Torres did not dress for Tigres.

Jorge Villafana started and played 90 minutes for Santos Laguna in their 2-0 win over Guadalajara on Saturday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore did not dress for Levante in their 3-1 loss to Valencia on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes for Vitesse Arnhem in their 3-1 win over Feyenoord on Sunday.

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play for Excelsior in their 0-0 draw with NAC Breda on Sunday. Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started, SCORED A GOAL, and played 90 minutes for Telstar in their 3-3 draw with Jong Ajax on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress for KV Kortrijk in their 4-0 win over Antwerp on Saturday.

Kenny Saief started and played 90 minutes for Anderlecht in their 2-0 loss to Oostende on Saturday.

Juan Torres did not dress for Lokeren in their 1-1 draw with Charleroi on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath did not dress for Club Brugge in their 1-1 draw with Waasland-Beveren on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Bill Hamid dressed but did not play for Midtjylland in their 2-0 win over AC Horsens on Friday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play for Aalborg in their 3-2 loss to Silkeborg on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon did not dress for Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 loss to SonderjyskE on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks did not dress for Benfica in their 3-1 win over Portimonense on Saturday.