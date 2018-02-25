Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Keaton Parks, Shaq Moore, and more

Following a pair of appearances for the Benfica senior squad earlier this season, it looks like Keaton Parks will remain with the second-team for the remainder of the campaign.

That doesn’t seem to have dampened the 20-year-old American’s spirits after scoring a goal in Benfica B’s 1-1 draw with CD Cova on Sunday. Parks now has four goals on the season with Benfica B, helping them move up to 12th place in the league table.

Parks was one of six American players who found the back of the net this weekend, with others chipping in with assists. Shaq Moore and Mukwelle Akale each netted for their respective Spanish clubs this weekend, while Andrija Novakovich continued his strong season with Telstar.

Elsewhere, Geoff Cameron played a full 90 minutes for Stoke City in their 1-1 league draw with Leicester, while DeAndre Yedlin started for Newcastle. Tim Ream helped Fulham quiet one of the Championship’s top offenses in Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Antonee Robinson helped their sides to strong results also in the EFL Championship. Kenny Saief added an assist in Anderlecht’s home triumph in Belgium, while Matt Miazga started for Vitesse in their Eredivisie draw away from home.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Saturday.

Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle’s 2-2 draw with Bournmouth on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress for Bournemouth.

Kyle Scott did not dress in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Bolton’s 0-0 draw with Norwich City on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes for Ipswich Town in a 1-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks did not dress for VfL Wolfsburg in a 1-1 draw with FSV Mainz on Friday.

Aron Johannsson came off the bench, played eight minutes and had a hand in the winning goal in Werder Bremen’s 1-0 win against Hamburg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 13 minutes for Hamburg.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 loss to VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-0 win over Hannover on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress in Freiburg’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Augsburg on Monday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 4-3 loss to Regensburg on Friday.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played 29 minutes for Sandhausen in a 2-1 defeat to Union Berlin on Saturday. Andrew Wooten did not dress for Sandhausen.

Julian Green started, registered an ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 win over Braunschweig on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 2-1 loss to Duisberg on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Darmstadt’s 1-1 draw with Heidenheim on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

3. BUNDESLIGA

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin II’s match with Altglienicke on Saturday was postponed.

FRANCE

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall did not dress for Tours in a 1-1 draw with Orleans on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started and played 50 minutes for Reims in a 2-1 win over Quevilly-Rouen on Friday.

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play for Auxerre in a 2-0 win over Valenciennes on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Ventura Alvarado did not dress for Necaxa in their 1-1 draw with Puebla on Friday.

Michael Orozco and Rubio Rubin started and played 90 minutes each for Club Tijuana in a 0-0 draw with Club America on Saturday.

Joe Corona came off the bench and played 12 minutes for America.

Alejandro Guido dressed but did not play for Tijuana.

Fernando Arce did not dress for Tijuana.

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes for Club Leon in a 2-1 defeat to Pachuca on Saturday.

Landon Donovan dressed and played nine minutes for Club Leon.

Omar Gonzalez did not dress for Pachuca.

Jose Torres dressed but did not play for Tigres in a 2-1 win over Morelia on Saturday.

SPAIN

TERCERA DIVISION

Shaq Moore started, SCORED A GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 2-1 win over La Roda on Saturday.

Mukwelle Akale started, SCORED TWO GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Villarreal C’s in a 3-2 win over Torre Levante on Saturday.

SWEDEN

SVENSKA CUPEN

Mix Diskerud started, SCORED ONE GOAL, and played 71 minutes for IFK Goteborg in a 1-1 draw with Osters IF on Saturday.

Romain Gall started, SCORED ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes for GIF Sundsvall in a 2-1 win over Varnamo on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes for Orebro in a 1-1 draw with Helsingborg on Saturday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes for Vitesse Arnhem in a 2-2 draw against VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Shane O’Neill dressed and played one minute for Excelsior in a 1-0 win over Heerenveen on Saturday. Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started, scored a GOAL, registered an ASSIST, and played 90 minutes for Telstar in a 5-2 win over FC Volendam on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Juan Torres did not dress for Lokeren in a 3-2 win over Eupen on Saturday.

Kenny Saief started, recorded an ASSIST, and played 90 minutes for Anderlecht in a 5-3 win over Mouscron on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath did not dress for Club Brugge in a 1-1 draw with Standard Liege on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and KV Kortrijk face Waregem on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Jonathan Amon did not dress for Nordsjaelland in a 1-1 draw with Aalborg on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play for Aalborg.

Bill Hamid dressed but did not play in Midtjylland’s 2-1 win over Hobro on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi did not dress for Hobro.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks started, scored a GOAL, and played 90 minutes for Benfica B in a 1-1 draw with CD Cova on Sunday.