Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Matt Miazga, Aron Johansson, and more

Matt Miazga highlighted the bunch of Americans featuring overseas this weekend. helping Vitesse Arnhem to a 2-0 win at home. The defender scored his second goal of the season in the triumph. Also, Aron Johansson had a strong performance for Werder Bremen in their road upset of Schalke.

Elsewhere in Europe, Christian Pulisic bagged an assist in Borussia Dortmund’s win against Koln while Alfredo Morales scored for Ingolstadt in Germany’s second tier. Geoff Cameron returned to the Stoke City starting lineup in the Premier League looking for three points. Tim Ream and Eric Lichaj squared off the EFL Championship, as Fulham hosted Nottingham Forest.

Here’s a roundup of this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danny Williams did not dress for Huddersfield Town in their 2-0 loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes for Stoke City in their 2-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday. Emerson Hyndman did not dress for Bournemouth.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes for Newcastle United in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes for Bolton in their 1-0 victory over Bristol City on Friday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham in their 2-0 victory over Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Lichaj started and played 90 minutes for Forest.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes for Ipswich Town in their 2-0 victory over Lynden Gooch and Sunderland on Saturday. Gooch dressed but did not play for Sunderland.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic started, had an ASSIST, and played 90 minutes for Borussia Dortmund in their 3-2 victory over Koln on Friday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin in their 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko dressed but did not play for Freiburg in their 0-0 draw with Bayer Levekusen on Saturday.

Aron Johansson dressed and played 44 minutes for Werder Bremen in their 2-1 victory over Schalke on Saturday.

John Brooks did not dress for Wolfsburg in their 1-1 draw with Stuttgart on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach in their 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 3-0 defeat to Augsburg on Sunday.

Bobby Wood started and played 90 minutes for Hamburg in their 1-1 with Hannover on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress for Fortuna Dusseldorf in their 1-0 victory over Andrew Wooten, Haji Wright and Sandhausen on Friday. Wooten and Wright did not dress for Sandhausen.

Alfredo Morales started, scored A GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 3-0 win over Julian Green and Greuther Furth on Saturday. Green started and played 90 minutes for Furth.

Terrence Boyd dressed and played 32 minutes for Darmstadt in their 2-1 defeat to MSV Duisburg on Saturday. McKenze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

FRANCE

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall did not dress for Tours in their 2-0 defeat to Quentin Westberg and Auxerre on Friday. Westberg dressed but did not play.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Reims face Brest on Monday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Alejandro Guido dressed and played six minutes as a substitute in Club Tijuana’s 0-0 draw with Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna on Saturday. Villafana started and played 90 minutes for Santos. Alvarado did not dress for Santos, while Rubio Rubin, Michael Orozco, and Fernando Arce did not dress for Tijuana.

Jonathan Bornstein did not dress for Queretaro in their 1-0 defeat to Veracruz on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez did not dress for Pachuca in their 3-2 defeat to Morelia on Saturday.

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 5-1 defeat to Monterrey on Saturday. Landon Donovan did not dress for Leon.

Joe Corona dressed but did not play for Club America in their 5-1 victory over Lobos on Saturday.

Jose Torres did not dress for Tigres in their 2-0 defeat to Pumas on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore did not dress for Levante in their 2-2 draw against Real Madrid on Saturday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started, scored A GOAL, and played 90 minutes for Vitesse Arnhem in their 2-0 victory over FC Groningen on Friday.

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play for Excelsior in their 2-2 draw with FC Utrecht on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes for Telstar in their 3-2 defeat to FC Den Bosch on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress for KV Kortrijk in their 2-0 win over Sint-Truden on Saturday.

Juan Torres did not dress for Lokeren in their 3-0 defeat to Standard Liege on Sunday.

Kenny Saief started and played 90 minutes for Anderlecht in their 2-2 draw with Mechelen on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath did not dress for Club Brugge in their 3-3 draw with Charleroi on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks did not dress for Benfica in their 5-1 win over Rio Ave on Saturday.