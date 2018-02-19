Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Tim Ream, Kyle Scott, and more

In the EFL Championship the push to try and earn a spot in the promotion playoffs is a grueling and strenuous one. With a huge slate of matches, there is not much room for mistakes to occur. Fulham is one of the those sides trying to snatch a chance at a Premier League place, and Tim Ream has been a huge part of that. The American defender started his 30th match for the London club on Saturday, helping them to a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Craven Cottage. Ream has had a superb season for Fulham, and the team is sitting in fifth place following the impressive win.

Elsewhere, Kyle Scott got his first Chelsea minutes in an F.A. Cup win vs. Hull City. Cameron Carter-Vickers got the nod for Ipswich Town in Championship action, while it wasn’t a good afternoon for Eric Lichaj on Saturday.Lynden Gooch was an unused substitute for Sunderland in their home loss at Brentord. Bobby Wood was a second-half substitute in Hamburg’s defeat vs. Bayer Leverkusen, while Aron Johannsson left injured in Werder Bremen’s match at Freiburg. Christian Pulisic was a second-half sub for Borussia Dortmund in their derby win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

FA CUP

Kyle Scott dressed and played 28 minutes for Chelsea in their 4-0 win over Hull City on Friday.

Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes for Huddersfield Town in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes for Bolton in their 2-0 defeat to QPR on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started, played 28 minutes, and was SENT OFF for Nottingham Forest in their 0-0 draw with Burton Albion on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch dressed but did not play for Sunderland in their 2-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham in their 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday. Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes for Ipswich Town in their 1-1 draw with Norwich City on Sunday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin in their 2-0 defeat to FSV Mainz on Friday.

Bobby Wood dressed and played 36 minutes for Hamburg in their 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko dressed but did not play for Freiburg in their 1-0 win over Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen on Saturday. Johannsson started and played 74 minutes for Bremen before leaving injured.

John Brooks did not dress for Wolfsburg in their 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic dressed and played 16 minutes for Borussia Dortmund in their 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday. Fabian Johnson did not dress for Gladbach.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face RB Leipzig on Monday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Haji Wright started and played 45 minutes for Sandhausen in their 1-0 win over Kaiserslautern on Friday. Andrew Wooten did not dress for Sandhausen.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes for Ingolstadt in their 1-0 defeat to St. Pauli on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd did not dress for Darmstadt in their 2-0 defeat to Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-1 draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday. Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress for Dusseldorf.

FRANCE

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall did not dress for Tours in their 2-2 draw with Nimes on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started and played 71 minutes for Reims in their 2-1 win over Ajaccio on Friday.

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play for Auxerre in their 3-1 win over Lorient on Saturday.

NATIONAL II

Timothy Weah started and played 72 minutes for PSG II in their 1-0 win over Montceau on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Alejandro Guido dressed and played 20 minutes for Club Tijuana in their 4-1 win over Pumas on Saturday. Michael Orozco dressed but did not play for Tijuana, while Fernando Arce and Rubio Rubin did not dress.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress for Necaxa in their 3-0 win over Monterrey on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez dressed but did not play for Pachuca in their 1-1 draw with Guadalajara on Saturday.

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes for Club Leon in their 1-1 draw with Queretaro on Saturday. Landon Donovan dressed but did not play for Leon.

Jose Torres dressed but did not play for Tigres in their 2-0 win over Atlas on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana started and played 90 minutes for Santos Laguna in their 2-0 loss to Toluca on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore did not dress for Levante in their 3-0 loss to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga did not dress for Vitesse Arnhem in their 2-1 loss to Shane O’Neill and Excelsior on Saturday. O’Neill dressed but did not play for Excelsior, while Desevio Payne did not dress.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes for Telstar in their 1-1 draw with Fortuna Sittard on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief started and played 90 minutes for Anderlecht in their 1-0 defeat to Sint-Truiden on Friday.

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress for KV Kortrijk in their 1-0 win over Lokeren on Saturday. Juan Torres did not dress for Lokeren.

Ethan Horvath did not dress for Club Brugge in their 2-2 draw with Genk on Saturday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Jonathan Amon did not dress for Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 win over Odense on Friday.

Bill Hamid dressed but did not play for Midtjylland in their 3-1 win over FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play for Aalborg in their 1-1 draw with Brondby on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi did not dress for Hobro in their 0-0 draw with Randers FC on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks started and played 90 minutes for Benfica II in their 5-1 loss to Real on Sunday.