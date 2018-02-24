Andrija Novakovich adds goal, assist in Telstar win

International Soccer

Out of all the American players seeing time in Europe’s professional leagues, Andrija Novakovich is flying higher than them all.

The 21-year-old Reading loanee scored his 13th league goal of the season in the Dutch Eerste Divisie, helping Telstar to a 5-2 home win over FC Volendam on Friday.

Telstar’s dominant first half began 23 minutes in with Mohamed Hamdaoui scoring a brace in four minutes. After Shaquill Sno added to the lead, Novakovich set up Melvin Platje for his side’s fourth of the half.

Novakovich extended the lead to 5-0 in the 38th-minute, giving him four goals in the new year.

The victory for Telstar moved them up to fifth place in the league standings, sitting on 45 points.

  • I scored three goals in one game

    He can play for Serbia and England as well because of his parents, doubt either one comes sniffing around but lets hope USsoccer doesn’t wait around and lose another good player. Hopefully he can go back to Reading next year and earn mins or get sold somewhere else. Reading is high on him as he led the U23 in scoring last season and wasn’t released for the 2015 u20 wc.

