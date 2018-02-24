Andrija Novakovich adds goal, assist in Telstar win

Out of all the American players seeing time in Europe’s professional leagues, Andrija Novakovich is flying higher than them all.

The 21-year-old Reading loanee scored his 13th league goal of the season in the Dutch Eerste Divisie, helping Telstar to a 5-2 home win over FC Volendam on Friday.

Telstar’s dominant first half began 23 minutes in with Mohamed Hamdaoui scoring a brace in four minutes. After Shaquill Sno added to the lead, Novakovich set up Melvin Platje for his side’s fourth of the half.

Novakovich extended the lead to 5-0 in the 38th-minute, giving him four goals in the new year.

Andrija! Natuurlijk! Die stond nog niet op de lijst. Oog in oog met de doelman cool #TELVOL — Witte Leeuwen (@Telstar1963NV) February 23, 2018

The victory for Telstar moved them up to fifth place in the league standings, sitting on 45 points.