Aron Johannsson scores first goal of season in German Cup

Aron Johannsson has found appearances few and far between since his move to the Bundesliga in 2015. However, a strong performance last weekend in Bundesliga play looks to have carried over for the striker.
Johannsson netted his first goal of the season seven minutes into Werder Bremen’s German Cup quarterfinal match at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. Three minutes after Max Kruse had given the visitors the lead from the penalty spot, Johannsson added to it by scoring on a chipped effort.
Johansson later came off as a halftime substitute.
It was Johannsson’s first goal since Sept. 11th, 2016, which was the lone goal in a 2-1 loss vs. Augsburg. The forward has made 21 appearances for Werder Bremen between league and cup matches since signing with the club in 2015 while scoring only three goals.
This is a typical example of available talent that wasn’t utilized by the USMNT because he WASN’T ON THE FIELD for Werder Bermen regularly (…..like his skill and talent just showed up out of nowhere or hasn’t always been there).
A US Player fighting consistently for a spot on a team playing in a league at the highest level (EPL, Bundesliga, Championship, Bundesliga II, Serie A), whether the player is on the field getting regular minutes or on the bench) should ALWAYS be in camp for the USMNT….over players that have the entitled mentality and are in no position to loose their jobs if they mess up or do not perform
Aron Johannsson
Danny Williams
Antonee Robinson
Julian Green
Weston Mckennie
Caleb Stanko
Alfredo Morales
Terrence Boyd
Matt Miazga
Kenny Saief
Cameron Carter-Vickers
…….and the list goes on and on
He hasn’t been healthy, so he wasn’t fighting for his position.
