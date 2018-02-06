Aron Johannsson scores first goal of season in German Cup

Aron Johannsson has found appearances few and far between since his move to the Bundesliga in 2015. However, a strong performance last weekend in Bundesliga play looks to have carried over for the striker.

Johannsson netted his first goal of the season seven minutes into Werder Bremen’s German Cup quarterfinal match at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. Three minutes after Max Kruse had given the visitors the lead from the penalty spot, Johannsson added to it by scoring on a chipped effort.

Johansson later came off as a halftime substitute.

It was Johannsson’s first goal since Sept. 11th, 2016, which was the lone goal in a 2-1 loss vs. Augsburg. The forward has made 21 appearances for Werder Bremen between league and cup matches since signing with the club in 2015 while scoring only three goals.