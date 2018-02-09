Cameron: U.S. Soccer 'got too comfortable'

U.S. Men’s National Team defender Geoff Cameron has a lot to say about the state of American soccer.
Cameron took to The Players’ Tribune to express his desire for change in U.S. Soccer on Friday, the eve of a very contentious election for the federation’s next president. In his piece, he calls out their complacency and backwards system as the reasons why the USMNT failed to make the upcoming World Cup in Russia and why this presidential election is so important for the future of the game.
“For too long, we have seen a revolving-door system,” he wrote. “We saw the return of an old-school regime, one that may have worked a decade ago, but not now. Not anymore. One that did not adapt to a changing soccer culture. One that couldn’t lead a team – that despite what some may feel – had plenty of talent and depth. And this was a regime that certainly wasn’t equipped to lead us to the next level and the next phase in U.S. Soccer. After Jürgen Klinsmann was fired, and Bruce Arena took over, we got too comfortable. We lost our ambition and sense of progress. But more than anything, we lost any sense of competitiveness.”
He went on to talk about how Klinsmann pushed his players in a way Arena never could and how MLS used to support players like him moving overseas to further their careers. He mentions how he came up “in the most ‘American’ way possible,” by playing youth soccer, travel soccer, college soccer, professionally in the USL, and, finally, in MLS before jumping across the Atlantic to play for Stoke City, a move that his coach at the time, Dominic Kinnear, supported.
“Give me two good years, and if anything comes in, you have my word that I’ll do whatever I can to make it happen,” Kinnear told him.
A couple years later, Cameron was playing for Stoke City in the English Premier League.
He wishes more players would take the same route he did. He wants young Americans to push themselves as hard as they can to reach the biggest competitions in the world.
Most importantly, he wants MLS to be proud of the players they send to Europe.
“Brazilians don’t think this way when Neymar goes to Barcelona. The Dutch don’t think this way when their Ajax academy kids go to Chelsea or Bayern. Why don’t we go the other way entirely? U.S. Soccer should take out ads with pictures of all the players, past and present, who have made a huge impact on the world stage.”
If you haven’t done so, read the whole article. Great stuff. Cameron for USSF President!
I wasn’t expecting much but its a really interesting read.
“We lost our ambition….”
Yes the PLAYERS did and it showed on the field. The only ones, THE PLAYERS, that have failed to take responsibility are the ones that would have grabbed the glory had they won. Which of course they didn’t. (There are some exceptions)
You want to be brutal and honest about US soccer like he thinks he is doing.
The reason that US soccer needs change, is to get better than a guy like Cameron. Not because he is the answer. Stoke is 6-14 with the worst Goals Against at 52 and his nat team which he played a lot on, didn’t qualify.
20+ goals happened in games he didn’t play…8 or so happened in 2 blow outs
Check your stats
Quit,
I have supported MLS since 96, but I discount everything you basically say on thus site because you push regardless of what is in the best for USMNT, individual players, and, honestly, MLS. That blindness leads to failure of what is really the issue. Frankly, you are an enabling parent who fails to see their free hand is turning their into a monster at 16.
Greaaaaaaaaaaaat write up! More of this please
This quote says it all:
“The powers that be in U.S. Soccer have created a poisonous divide between the MLS players and the so-called “European” players, and until that culture is torn down, the USMNT will continue to slide backwards.”
Read the article folks, he has more first degree information than we all do.
…after reading the full commentary, there is a lot more truth and honesty here…sounds less like sour grapes and more like a true description of the problems we face as a soccer nation trying to compete against countries that are more experiences than we are….
Amen brother. You were always supposed to be the captain of the USMNT GCam. You will still be a legend in most of our minds.
Definitely must-read material.
Most interesting quote: “We showed up in Trinidad and expected that it was going to be a cakewalk. The day before the match, the entire pitch was under water. It was pretty clear that the game was going to be complicated. It wasn’t going to be football. It was going to be a grind. But the whole coaching staff was just … honestly, it was like it was all a big joke. They were so loose that, in retrospect, it was actually ridiculous.”
US Soccer got by for decades on having a top keeper. Meola, Friedal, Keller and Howard in their prime kept the US in matches they often didn’t deserve to be in. Having to hang on to Howard past his prime because no one displaced him became a real liability.
Obviously it’s one perspective but it’s a durn interesting one.
Really raised my eyebrows. One thing that’s apparent is that Cameron is really intelligent and articulate…suggests he may be a coach and maybe a very good one somewhere in the not too distant future.
People kept saying that JK had lost the locker room but have any players came out and talk about him the way Cameron has about Arena? He even said he had his problems with JK but still supported him.
