Canada hires former Impact boss Mauro Biello as new Men's National Team Assistant Coach

Mauro Biello now knows his next endeavor, as he was hired to coach the Canadian Men’s National Team. He will also serve as the director of the federation’s EXCEL U-23 program.

Canada Soccer announced the move on Monday.

“Mauro has a deep passion for soccer in this country,” said John Herdman, Canada Soccer Men’s National Team Head Coach. “Having represented Canada on a number of different levels and having both played and coached with a Canadian professional team, he brings a unique perspective, in-depth experience and a wisdom that will greatly influence Canadian soccer for years to come.

“Most importantly, Mauro shares Canada Soccer’s vision of aligning our Men’s National Team Program. His role will focus greatly on graduating young players through the EXCEL system to the Men’s National Team and ensuring they have success at the senior level, which is one of the most critical factors for future Canadian success on the international stage.”

Biello was in charge of the Montreal Impact from 2015-2017. He led the team to the playoffs in his first two seasons and got them as far as extra time in the Eastern Conference Final in 2016.

“It means a lot to me to represent this country; I feel privileged to be part of Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team Program and I feel that something special is happening in Canadian soccer,” the Montreal born Biello said. “As a kid you always dream of playing in the FIFA World Cup and representing your country.

“I was lucky enough as a player to represent Canada at both the youth and senior levels, so now I am thrilled that my career has evolved into coaching and that I have the opportunity to work alongside John and be part of the Canada Soccer Men’s National Team Program.”