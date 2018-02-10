Carlos Cordeiro elected president of U.S. Soccer

U.S. Soccer

It took three round of voting, but current U.S. Soccer vice president Carlos Cordeiro was elected the new president of the United States Soccer Federation at their annual general meeting in Orlando on Tuesday.

He ended up with 68.6% of the third round vote.

After one round of voting, Cordeiro and SUM president Kathy Carter were running neck and neck with over 70% of the vote between them. Eric Wynalda led the way among the six “change” candidates with 13.7% of the vote.

Paul Caligiuri, who garnered a mere 0.5% of the tally, dropped out after round one.

Cordeiro gained more support in the second round of voting. His total jumped to 41.8% while Carter saw hers fail slightly down to 33.3%.

Support among the change candidates leveled out with Wynalda and Kyle Martino splitting 21% of the vote.

Steve Gans and Mike Winograd withdrew after round two.

Support shifted heavily in favor of Corderio in the third round. He ended up with his 68.6% with Carter dropping all the way down to 10.6%, the same total as Martino.

Cordeiro’s tenure begins immediately. In his brief acceptance speech, he thanked his support, the previous regime headed by Sunil Gulati, and the other candidates for a spirited campaign. He pledged to win the trust of those who did not vote for him in this election.

  • The TX 2 Stepper

    I was drinking but I wasn’t the driver…I was just in the front seat DJing the road trip

    Like

    Reply
  • Teuhtliltzin

    Unbelievable. The Old Boys Network continues. Shame on voters for changing absolutely nothing. Sunil remains on the board, and you think he won’t influence Cordeiro’s decision making? Nothing will change but the money in the pockets of all these corporate-minded idiots. Cameron said it best in his article: US Soccer is status quo, arrogant (just look at the way Sunil moderated, rudely throughout), and unwilling to take chances and get out of comfort zone. This is the mindset at the top, so is it any wonder that the players don’t take chances abroad, challenge themselves? Honestly, this presidential election was like watching Michael Bradley lollygagging through the midfield, while McKennie just sits on the bench, waiting for something to happen…

    Like

    Reply
    • Hernando Peralta

      Cordeiro or K. Carter were the only viable candidates, the rest was pure garbage. The only idiots here, are the stupid people like you, thinking that an a__ hole like ” angry ” Eric Wynalda could be elected US. Federation president. And BTW , The US. Federation exist today thanks only to the MLS and SUM . The so call adult league and the NPSL is in the hands of mafia people , manipulated by no other than Mr. Riccardo Silva.

      Like

      Reply
      • Gary Page

        When you compare someone to the Mafia, you should provide some supporting information and be prepared to back up your charges. I don’t know this guy Silva, nor do I know you, but if you are not being accurate, this is libelous speech.

        Like

  • Soccer Nut

    dadada Meet the new boss, same as the old boss….wont get fooled again.

    Its now a toss up between Arena, Klinsmann or Bob Bradley for the new coach

    Totally disappointed, there is no hope

    Like

    Reply
  • Hernando Peralta

    Joe Hojnacki : ” Six change ” candidates? You must be kidding , ” change ” to what? corruption and manipulation from these six loosers?

    Like

    Reply
  • Gary Page

    Disappointing, but about what I expected. The USSF is making a lot of money and that’s what those people care about most. As long as they make money, the US national teams can be garbage, it doesn’t really matter. At times like this I like to quote that well known radical, Herbert Hoover. “The problem with capitalism is that capitalists are too damn greedy.”

    Like

    Reply
  • RSLnPortland

    I was disappointed at first until I read the ESPN interviews with him. The man is definitely not Sunil and has an intelligent plan to make US elite, with the background and experience to do it.

    Like

    Reply
  • ATXHTXcubemonkey

    Looking a the voting %s, I’m a little confused by the process. Only Paul Caligiuri with 0.5% of the vote was eliminated after the first round, but not Michael Winograd with 0.6% of the vote. You can’t get rid of him and Hope Solo (1.6%)? Also, why did the Kathy Carter block defect to Carlos Cordeiro after the second round? Did something change in the five minutes between votes or were they in that big of a hurry to get home, so they’d rather lose in the third round instead of the sixth round?

    Like

    Reply
  • Jack

    Seems like he was able to sell people on the idea that he had the connections to get a World Cup in the US. A World Cup the US will likely be embarrassed in, at this rate.

    Like

    Reply
    • Jack

      I’d say there’s more hope in MLS then US Soccer at this point. In MLS you at least see some growth year after year. US Soccer has probably regressed at this point.

      Like

      Reply

