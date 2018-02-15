Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund top Atalanta in first leg of Europa League clash

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund will have it all to play for heading into the second leg of their Europa League Round of 64 clash with Atlanta.
After taking an early lead, Dortmund was forced to come from behind in the second half of Thursday’s Europa League match against Atalanta. They did just that and then some as Michy Batshuayi scored a 91st minute winner to seal a 3-2 win for Dortmund.
Pulisic started and played 85 minutes for the German side, featuring on the right wing before being taken out in favor of Alexander Isak five minutes before the winning goal.
Dortmund opened the scoring in the 30th minute through Andre Schurrle, who scored on an assist from Lukasz Piszczek. However, it quickly went downhill for the home team within the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Josip Ilicic found a corner to level the scoreline with a 51st minute goal before then firing a second just five minutes later to give Atalanta the lead. That lead lasted just nine minutes before winter signing Batshuayi scored an equalizer of his own on a shot from outside of the box. He followed it up with another in stoppage time, sealing a late win and an advantage heading into the second leg.
Dortmund returns to action on Sunday against Borussia Monchengladbach before facing Atlanta in Italy for the second leg on February 22
Unfortunately Pulisic is never going to be an elite scorer. I don’t think he will get near the amount of goals Donovan did. The US will have to look elsewhere for the goals to flow in the future with Pulisic being mainly a set-up man.
With the best of luck Pulisic will end up being a pretty solid Bundesliga player. Nothing wrong with that. As far as matching Donovan’s goal count, it’s concacaf. Perfectly suited to pad somebody’s stats.
cute attempt at hating. and btw, you need to say that its Dempsey’s record as well. even more so in my mind since he did it without pks. and less games. anyway, back to you. Donovan was with Leverkusen for 5 years, goose egg on goals. Id bet CP already beats him in playing mins in Bundasliga. honestly, this kid is on track to be what Donovan should have been.
yea, i was totally giving Donovan too much credit. Bundasliga playing time not even comparable. 7 appearances with BL and then add 6 via his cup of coffee with Munich.
Pulisic already has more goals in the bundesliga and champions league than Donovan did.
I wonder if that’s because Donovan played in MLS?? Way to point out that incredibly useless stat though.
I had my three year old cousin Wikipedia Landon Donovan just to prove how easy it is to show Chigazer doesn’t know much. Lando played in both CL and Bundesliga, big fella
