Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund top Atalanta in first leg of Europa League clash

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund will have it all to play for heading into the second leg of their Europa League Round of 64 clash with Atlanta.

After taking an early lead, Dortmund was forced to come from behind in the second half of Thursday’s Europa League match against Atalanta. They did just that and then some as Michy Batshuayi scored a 91st minute winner to seal a 3-2 win for Dortmund.

Pulisic started and played 85 minutes for the German side, featuring on the right wing before being taken out in favor of Alexander Isak five minutes before the winning goal.

Dortmund opened the scoring in the 30th minute through Andre Schurrle, who scored on an assist from Lukasz Piszczek. However, it quickly went downhill for the home team within the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Josip Ilicic found a corner to level the scoreline with a 51st minute goal before then firing a second just five minutes later to give Atalanta the lead. That lead lasted just nine minutes before winter signing Batshuayi scored an equalizer of his own on a shot from outside of the box. He followed it up with another in stoppage time, sealing a late win and an advantage heading into the second leg.

Dortmund returns to action on Sunday against Borussia Monchengladbach before facing Atlanta in Italy for the second leg on February 22