Christian Pulisic: Recent form 'not the best it's been'

Christian Pulisic has experienced plenty of highs in his young career but, right now, he sees himself in a bit of a low.

The young American recently came off the bench for Borussia Dortmund in a 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengbladbach, marking just the second time since November that Pulisic hasn’t started. Over the last 13 games, Pulisic has provided just one goal and two assists for a team now adapting to life without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With Marco Reus healthy, playing time on the wings will now be harder to come by. Andre Schurrle, Andriy Yarmolenko and Maximillian Phillip are also in contention for minutes in the attack, making it vital that Pulisic is at his best.

“[My form is] not the best it’s been but I’m working hard, trying to help the team everywhere I can,” Pulisic told ESPN. “But I just have to stay positive, keep going and things will turn around.

“There’s no time for a break right now, so I’m just gonna keep going.”

Pulisic is also dealing with a slight injury suffered over the weekend. The winger left Monday’s session early and, with Thursday’s Europa League clash with Atalanta looming, manager Peter Stoger is taking caution.

“He got a knock on his ankle in Gladbach,” Stoger said. “He wanted to try to train today but he had problems when playing a pass. It’s nothing severe but we also didn’t want to risk anything looking ahead to Thursday.”