D.C. acquires Yamil Asad in exchange for allocation money

D.C. United’s attack became more dangerous on Tuesday, as the club officially announced a deal with Atlanta United for midfielder Yamil Asad.

D.C. will send up to $600,000 in allocation money to the Five Stripes in exchange for the services of the Argentinian. Atlanta will receive $200,000 in general allocation money and $100,000 targeted allocation money in 2018 and $100,000 in both GAM and TAM in 2019.

The second-year side also collects $100,000 in GAM if Asad makes an appearance in one MLS match in 2020.

“Yamil is a bright talent in MLS, who was a major contributor to Atlanta’s successful inaugural campaign,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United general manager, said. “His pace, skill and creativity in wide areas will provide us with an additional attacking dimension. He’s a young player who plays with a big personality and a high work rate, and he will continue to develop and improve with more experience in this league. We’re thrilled to add him.”

Asad, who made 32 appearances for Atlanta on loan from Velez Sarsfield in 2017, was deemed as surplus after Tata Martino’s side made a variety of moves to improve its midfield in the offseason.