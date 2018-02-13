Dom Dwyer ready to go after returning to full training with Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a long offseason for Orlando City, and on Monday Dom Dwyer was finally able to put it behind him when he returned to full training with the Lions after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in the middle of January.

The 27-year-old forward was one of 30 players called up to the U.S. Men’s National Team’s January camp last month by coach Dave Sarachan, but was forced to withdraw prior to the camp due to a right hamstring strain.

Healthy for the first time since the start of the MLS preseason, Dwyer was able to join his teammates for a full training session on Monday, and again took part in inter-squad scrimmages on Tuesday as part of the first team lineup. Dwyer, who signed a new long-term contract with Orlando City over the offseason, said he couldn’t wait to get back and join the club on the pitch.

“It’s lovely,” he told media after Tuesday’s training session. “I’ve been itching to go, just really running around the outside of the field, so it’s nice to be involved back with the group.”

“The offseason was a bit long for us, but we’re back in now and enjoying some decent preseason,” he said.

Dwyer’s new contract will make him a Designated Player this season for the Lions after coming back to Orlando in a record-setting trade with Sporting KC. He appeared in 12 games (11 starts), scored four goals and tallied up four assists. This season he’ll be running up top with a new partner after Cyle Larin was sold to Besiktas last month.

Dwyer is also coming back to the added bonus of having his wife, Sydney Leroux, and child at home in Orlando after Leroux was traded to the Orlando Pride, in NWSL, earlier this month.