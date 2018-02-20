Fox Sports announces 2018 World Cup schedule

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup just over three months away, Fox Sports announced their full schedule for the summer tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

The competition’s group stage which is slated to begin on June 14th, will feature hosts Russia as they take on Saudi Arabia. Fox will air 38 World Cup matches on broadcast television, with Fox Sports 1 offering 26 matches on cable.

Fans can also stream every match via Fox Sports Go and Fox Soccer Match Pass, from the first match to the World Cup Finals on July 15th at 11 a.m.

“The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia is not only the summer’s biggest sporting event, but FOX Sports’ largest production in our 24-year history,” said David Neal, Fox Sports Executive Producer, FIFA World Cup, and Vice President of Production in a statement. “Our programming team has done a terrific job curating a schedule fit for an event of this magnitude, showcasing thrilling matchups on both FOX and FS1, including more matches than ever before on broadcast television.”

2018 will mark the first of three consecutive World Cups that is scheduled to be broadcasted by Fox.

Here is a full rundown of every match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup:

Group A:

June 14 Russia vs. Saudi Arabia, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (11 a.m. E.T., Fox)

June 15 Egypt vs. Uruguay, Ekaterinburg (8 a.m. E.T., FS1)

June 19 Russia vs. Egypt, St. Petersburg (2 p.m. E.T., Fox)

June 20 Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, Rostov (11 a.m. E.T., Fox)

June 25 Uruguay vs. Russia, Samara (10 a.m. E.T., *Fox)

— Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, Volgograd (10 a.m. E.T., *FS1)

Group B:

June 15 Morocco vs. Iran, St. Petersburg (11 a.m. E.T., Fox)

— Portugal vs. Spain, Sochi (2 p.m. E.T., Fox)

June 20 Portugal vs. Morocco, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (8 a.m. E.T., FS1)

— Iran vs. Spain, Kazan (2 p.m. E.T., Fox)

June 25 Iran vs. Portugal, Saransk (2 p.m. E.T., *Fox)

— Spain vs. Morocco, Kaliningrad (2 p.m. E.T., *FS1)

Group C

June 16 France vs. Australia, Kazan (6 am ET, FS1)

— Peru vs. Denmark, Saransk (12 pm ET, FS1)

June 21 Denmark vs. Australia, Samara (8 am ET, FS1)

— France vs. Peru, Ekaterinburg (11 am ET, Fox)

June 26 Denmark vs. France, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (10 am ET, *Fox)

— Australia vs. Peru, Sochi (10 am ET, *FS1)

Group D:

June 16 Argentina vs. Iceland, Spartak Stadium, Moscow (9 am ET, Fox)

— Croatia vs. Nigeria, Kaliningrad (3 pm ET, FS1)

June 21 Argentina vs. Croatia, Nizhny Novgorod (2 pm ET, Fox)

June 22 Nigeria vs. Iceland, Volgograd (11 am ET, Fox)

June 26 Nigeria vs. Argentina, St. Petersburg (2 pm ET, *Fox)

— Iceland vs. Croatia, Rostov (2 pm ET, *FS1)

Group E:

June 17 Costa Rica vs. Serbia, Samara (8 am ET, Fox)

— Brazil vs. Switzerland, Rostov (2 pm ET, FS1)

June 22 Brazil vs. Costa Rica, St. Petersburg (8 am ET, FS1)

— Serbia vs. Switzerland, Kaliningrad (2 pm ET, Fox)

June 27 Serbia vs. Brazil, Spartak Stadium, Moscow (2 pm ET, *Fox)

— Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, Nizhny Novgorod (2 pm ET, *FS1)

Group F:

June 17 Germany vs. Mexico, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (11 am ET, FS1)

June 18 Sweden vs. South Korea, Nizhny Novgorod (8 am ET, FS1)

June 23 Germany vs. Sweden, Sochi (11 am ET, Fox)

— South Korea vs. Mexico, Rostov (2 pm ET, Fox)

June 27 South Korea vs. Germany, Kazan (10 am ET, *FS1)

— Mexico vs. Sweden, Ekaterinburg (10 am ET, *Fox)

Group G:

June 18 Belgium vs. Panama, Sochi (11 am ET, FS1)

— Tunisia vs. England, Volgograd (2 pm ET, FS1)

June 23 Belgium vs. Tunisia, Spartak Stadium, Moscow (8 am ET, FS1)

June 24 England vs. Panama, Nizhny Novgorod (8 am ET, FS1)

June 28 England vs. Belgium, Kaliningrad (2 pm ET, *Fox)

— Panama vs. Tunisia, Saransk (2 pm ET, *FS1)

Group H:

June 19 Colombia vs. Japan, Saransk (8 am ET, FS1)

— Poland vs. Senegal, Spartak Stadium, Moscow (11 am ET, Fox)

June 24 Japan vs. Senegal, Ekaterinburg (11 am ET, Fox)

— Poland vs. Colombia, Kazan (2 pm ET, Fox)

June 28 Japan vs. Poland, Volgograd (10 am ET, *FS1)

— Senegal vs. Colombia, Samara (10 am ET, *Fox)

Round of 16

June 30 Match 50: Winner Group C vs. Runner-up Group D, Kazan (10 am ET, Fox)

— Match 49: Winner Group A vs. Runner-up Group B, Sochi (2 pm ET, Fox)

July 1 Match 51: Winner Group B vs. Runner-up Group A, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (10 am ET, Fox)

— Match 52: Winner Group D vs. Runner-up Group C, Nizhny Novgorod (2 pm ET, Fox)

July 2 Match 53: Winner Group E vs. Runner-up Group F, Samara (10 am ET, *FS1)

— Match 54: Winner Group G vs. Runner-up Group H, Rostov (2 pm ET, *Fox)

July 3 Match 55: Winner Group F vs. Runner-up Group E, St. Petersburg (10 am ET, *FS1)

— Match 56: Winner Group H vs. Runner-up Group G, Spartak Stadium, Moscow (2 pm ET, *Fox)

Quarterfinals

July 6 Match 57: Winner Match 49 vs. Winner Match 50, Nizhny Novgorod (10 am ET, FS1)

— Match 58: Winner Match 53 vs. Winner Match 54, Kazan (2 pm ET, FS1)

July 7 Match 60: Winner Match 55 vs. Winner Match 56, Samara (10 am ET, Fox)

— Match 59: Winner Match 51 vs. Winner Match 52, Sochi (2 pm ET, Fox)

Semifinals

July 10 Match 61: Winner Match 57 vs. Winner Match 58, St. Petersburg (2 pm ET, Fox)

July 11 Match 62: Winner Match 59 vs. Winner Match 60, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (2 pm ET, Fox)

Third-Place Game

July 14 Match 63: Loser Match 61 vs. Loser Match 62, St. Petersburg (10 am ET, Fox)

Final

July 15 Match 64: Winner Match 61 vs. Winner Match 62, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (11 am ET)