Friday Kickoff: De Gea set for new deal, Lewandowski fires agent and more

One star looks set to stay with his current club while another has made a change in representation following links to a move.

David de Gea is reportedly set to sign a new contract with Manchester United. (REPORT)

Robert Lewandowski has parted ways with his agent int he aftermath of rumors linking the star striker to Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Tottenham could reportedly sell Toby Alderweireld during the summer window. (REPORT)

Raheem Sterling could miss Sunday’s League Cup final against Arsenal due to a muscle injury. (REPORT)

Mesut Ozil could return from illness in time for this weekend’s final, but Aaron Ramsey remains questionable. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund forward Michy Batshuayi has accused Atalanta fans of racist chants. (REPORT)

A Basque police officer was pronounced dead after suffering cardiac arrest following an incident of fan violence between fans of Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Daniel Royer’s road goal gave the New York Red Bulls a slight advantage in a draw with Olimpia. (READ)

The Seattle Sounders fell to Santa Tecla in their opening leg. (READ)

Following a surprise playoff run, the San Jose Earthquakes have gone through plenty of change. (READ)

The Chicago Fire will rely on some key veterans and budding young stars as the club looks to push back to the playoffs. (READ)

D.C. United’s rebuild continued over the offseason, putting them back in contention in 2018. (READ)

Kellyn Acosta will miss up to two months after undergoing surgery. (READ)

Landon Donovan says he would like an American to coach the USMNT. (READ)

Sepp Blatter endorsed Morocco for 2026 World Cup host. (READ)

FIFA is reportedly considering merging the U-20 and U-17 World Cups. (READ)