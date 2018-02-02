Friday Kickoff: Mahrez skips training, Aubameyang debut delayed and more

While one transferred star’s debut will have to wait, one player that missed out on a move continues to show frustration.

Riyad Mahrez skipped Leicester City training once again following his failed move to Manchester CIty. (REPORT)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal debut will be delayed by illness. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago is nearing a return after suffering a muscle injury back in November. (REPORT)

Mesut Ozil officially singed a new contract with Arsenal. (REPORT)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refuted claims that he wants to leave for Italy by reiterating his desire to stay with the London club. (REPORT)

Marouane Fellaini is set to miss a few weeks with a knee injury. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

