Jermaine Jones claims 2014 blind draw was rigged by MLS

At the time, Jermaine Jones’ move to the New England Revolution was filled with controversy, and that controversy has resurfaced due to an allegation from the player involved.

Jones took to Twitter to accuse Don Garber and MLS of rigging the blind draw that determined whether the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder would join the Revs or the Chicago Fire. According to Jones, Garber told him before the call that the Revs would win the blind draw, an account that was dismissed by Revs president Brian Bilello.

The draw was done when Jones signed with the league in 2014 following a stay with Turkish powerhouse Besiktas. A blind draw was used to determine which club would be able to sign Jones on a Designated Player contract.

The draw was done via a video conference call. Multiple people were on the call (including me) and witnessed it. — Brian Bilello (@RevsPrez) February 6, 2018

@RevsPrez I don’t know what call you’ve been on. But the first call only Garber, Rich Motzkin and me been on. Garber told me “Jermaine you will not go to Chicago you will go to New England”. I never been on that conference call you been on that’s weird 🤔 and I’m the player right — Jermaine Jones (@Jermainejunior) February 6, 2018

Garber has to be a magician!!! How did he know I will end up in New England in the first place? By the way Brian I had a great time in New England and I loved the fan support.But that’s not the point! I try to show fans what happens behind the doors. It’s nothing against the Revs — Jermaine Jones (@Jermainejunior) February 6, 2018

The midfielder’s tenure with the Revs was a successful one, at least initially, as the signing vaulted the team all the way to the 2014 MLS Cup finale, where Jones and co. lost to the Galaxy.

Jones also took to social media to fire criticism at U.S. Soccer, saying the upcoming presidential election needed to shakeup the federation if the program is to take a step forward.

In particular, Jones criticized what he sees as a “family business” atmosphere, targeting candidate Kathy Carter as an extension of that idea in the upcoming election.

I don’t think we are going the right way with soccer in our country. We need a strong USSF president, someone who played the game & speaks out what hurts. After missing the WC it’s time to face it! We run our soccer like family business & that shows us we aren’t on the right path — Jermaine Jones (@Jermainejunior) February 5, 2018

That’s what I mean with running Soccer like a family business pleeeeease don’t continue like this. Vote for the people who change things and not just continue the family business. pic.twitter.com/AnDEYpVOGV — Jermaine Jones (@Jermainejunior) February 5, 2018

Jones feature for the LA Galaxy last season after previously playing for the Revs and Colorado Rapids in MLS. He is currently without a club.