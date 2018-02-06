Jermaine Jones claims 2014 blind draw was rigged by MLS

Jermaine Jones claims 2014 blind draw was rigged by MLS

MLS- New England Revolution

Jermaine Jones claims 2014 blind draw was rigged by MLS

At the time, Jermaine Jones’ move to the New England Revolution was filled with controversy, and that controversy has resurfaced due to an allegation from the player involved.

Jones took to Twitter to accuse Don Garber and MLS of rigging the blind draw that determined whether the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder would join the Revs or the Chicago Fire. According to Jones, Garber told him before the call that the Revs would win the blind draw, an account that was dismissed by Revs president Brian Bilello.

The draw was done when Jones signed with the league in 2014 following a stay with Turkish powerhouse Besiktas. A blind draw was used to determine which club would be able to sign Jones on a Designated Player contract.

The midfielder’s tenure with the Revs was a successful one, at least initially, as the signing vaulted the team all the way to the 2014 MLS Cup finale, where Jones and co. lost to the Galaxy.

Jones also took to social media to fire criticism at U.S. Soccer, saying the upcoming presidential election needed to shakeup the federation if the program is to take a step forward.

In particular, Jones criticized what he sees as a “family business” atmosphere, targeting candidate Kathy Carter as an extension of that idea in the upcoming election.

Jones feature for the LA Galaxy last season after previously playing for the Revs and Colorado Rapids in MLS. He is currently without a club.

, , , Featured, Major League Soccer, MLS- New England Revolution

Recent News

Comments

13 comments
  • Yevgeniy

    Couldn’t care less what he has to say. Completely lost the plot in the last 2 years or so including his stupid red card against Ecuador. Time to hang them up!!!

    He didn’t seem to have a problem with anything until he got pushed out of both Galaxy’s starting XI and USMNT 23 because he was not good enough anymore. If the draw was rigged, why did he wait for 3.5 years to say it???

    Sour grapes!

    Like

    Reply
  • ATXHTXcubemonkey

    I don’t know if it was rigged or not, but Doniel Garbs can’t be dumb enough to just blabber mouth this info to JJ for no reason, right? If he did, his need to know protocol needs a serious update.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home