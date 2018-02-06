Jermaine Jones claims 2014 blind draw was rigged by MLS

At the time, Jermaine Jones’ move to the New England Revolution was filled with controversy, and that controversy has resurfaced due to an allegation from the player involved.
Jones took to Twitter to accuse Don Garber and MLS of rigging the blind draw that determined whether the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder would join the Revs or the Chicago Fire. According to Jones, Garber told him before the call that the Revs would win the blind draw, an account that was dismissed by Revs president Brian Bilello.
The draw was done when Jones signed with the league in 2014 following a stay with Turkish powerhouse Besiktas. A blind draw was used to determine which club would be able to sign Jones on a Designated Player contract.
The midfielder’s tenure with the Revs was a successful one, at least initially, as the signing vaulted the team all the way to the 2014 MLS Cup finale, where Jones and co. lost to the Galaxy.
Jones also took to social media to fire criticism at U.S. Soccer, saying the upcoming presidential election needed to shakeup the federation if the program is to take a step forward.
In particular, Jones criticized what he sees as a “family business” atmosphere, targeting candidate Kathy Carter as an extension of that idea in the upcoming election.
Jones feature for the LA Galaxy last season after previously playing for the Revs and Colorado Rapids in MLS. He is currently without a club.
Keep outing the corruption JJ .We need your voice. One of the all time greats for sure.
What, Garber doing something shady? Nah, he seems like such an honest guy.
What a snitch…
I’m going to tell Rob you are talking bad about Americans.
Wait, so you’re on Garber’s side?
@Silverrey lol… any narrative that doesn’t paint Don Garber as the devil is wack, huh?
Bro, that was funny. I like how you did that.
One man’s “snitch” is another man’s “whistleblower” or “agent of change”.
It’s often about perspective, ain’t it?
Based on how belligerent JJ gets when he’s salty, which he clearly is now over the fact that nobody wants him, I’m not giving him any credit for any “whistleblowing.” Especially when, if true, Garber was doing him a favor. #stopsnitchin
Jim, hashtags don’t work on SBI. Are you 75+ years old?
Dude, hashtags don’t work ANYwhere. What are you 8 years old? #hashtagsaredumbasshit #whyyoustressinmyhashtaggame
Technically speaking hashtags do work, Grandpa.
Couldn’t care less what he has to say. Completely lost the plot in the last 2 years or so including his stupid red card against Ecuador. Time to hang them up!!!
He didn’t seem to have a problem with anything until he got pushed out of both Galaxy’s starting XI and USMNT 23 because he was not good enough anymore. If the draw was rigged, why did he wait for 3.5 years to say it???
Sour grapes!
I don’t know if it was rigged or not, but Doniel Garbs can’t be dumb enough to just blabber mouth this info to JJ for no reason, right? If he did, his need to know protocol needs a serious update.
