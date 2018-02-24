Jill Ellis unveils final USWNT squad for SheBelieves Cup

With the third edition of the SheBelieves Cup less than a week away, U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Jill Ellis has named her final roster.

Three players named to the preliminary squad will not be taking part in the tournament. Ellis has elected to cut Ashley Hatch, Rose Lavelle, and Hailie Mace following a four day pre-tournament camp in Orlando.

The news does not come as a major surprise, as Hatch and Mace are currently uncapped by Ellis, while Lavelle has not played for the U.S. since picking up a hamstring injury.

Crystal Dunn was included in the squad despite not joining the team in Orlando for its recent camp. Dunn was finishing up duties with Chelsea ahead of her return to the NWSL with the North Carolina Courage, and will join the team in Columbus ahead of Thursday’s meeting with Germany.

Here is the full roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Stanford), Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Taylor Smith (Washington Spirit), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Morgan Brian (Olympique Lyon), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Allie Long (Seattle Reign FC), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (7): Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Savannah McCaskill (Sky Blue FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Houston Dash), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Lynn Williams (NC Courage)