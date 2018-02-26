Jordan Morris out for season with torn ACL

Jordan Morris’ injury has been officially diagnosed, and its the worst possible news for the Seattle Sounders.

According to the Seattle Times, Morris will miss the entire 2018 MLS season after suffering a torn ACL in the Sounders’ CONCACAF Champions League loss to Santa Tecla last week. The timeframe for an ACL recovery can be anywhere from six-to-nine months, but the Sounders are in no rush with their star forward.

“Part of what we have seen is that guys that come back in that six month timeframe have a much higher rate of re-injury,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said according to the Seattle Times. “So, part of what we’re looking at here in ruling Jordan out for the season is not what’s best for the Sounders in 2018, but what’s best for Jordan Morris in terms of his career.

“It’s not about ‘Can you come back and physically get on the field and survive?’,” Lagerwey added. “It’s ‘Can you come back in a sustained manner that allows you to then take the next step in your career?”

Lagerwey added that the injury shifts the Sounders’ plans, as the club will immediately begin looking at using a DP spot to bring in a forward. That search may continue into the summer, but the club is certainly hunting for talent at the striker position.

“We need another top-end forward,” he said. “And now, where we were looking for maybe somebody who was more of a chance creator, or with more speed, now it does impact how we search for players. Knowing we have a DP spot available, you’re probably looking at potentially signing an attacker, with the knowledge that Jordan is going to be out for the year.”