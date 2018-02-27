Jorge Villafana Named to Liga MX Team of the Week

Americans Abroad

Jorge Villafana’s time with Santos Laguna has seen the defender move in and out of the team’s lineup, but after a strong effort over the weekend, the defender earned a bit of recognition on the club level.

Villafana received Liga MX Team of the Week honors for his performance in Santos Laguna’s 2-0 win over Cruz Azul on Sunday.

Villafana played 90 minutes in the contest that helped Santos Laguna remain level on points with Club America on 17 points at the top of the Clausura table.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender has made 14 appearances this season for Santos Laguna, who is back in action in the Copa MX against Mineros de Zacatecas on Wednesday.

