Josh Sargent signs professional contract with Werder Bremen

Tuesday is a day that has been a long time coming for Josh Sargent.

Werder Bremen announced on Tuesday that Sargent has officially signed his professional contract with the club. Sargent has been training with the German side since the start of 2018, but was required to wait until his 18th birthday to sign a professional deal in Europe.

“All the formalities have been completed and Josh has now signed his professional contract with us,” said sporting director Frank Baumann. We’re really happy that he has decided to take this next step in his career at SV Werder Bremen. He has really impressed us since the beginning of this year and has gathered experience in first team training as well as some games with the Under-23s.”

Sargent has largely been with the club’s U-23 setup and recently took part in the winter training camp alongside the squad’s first team. The young forward provided an assist and a goal during U-23 friendlies this winter. Sargent trained with the first team yet again last week.

According to the club, Sargent will be eligible to join the club’s first team ahead of the 2018-19 season.