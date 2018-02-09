Lee Nguyen reports to Revolution preseason camp

MLS- New England Revolution

After holding out over two weeks,New England Revolution midfielder Lee Nguyen reported to preseason camp on Friday.

The 31-year-old asked to be traded this offseason in hopes of continuing his career elsewhere. The decision by Nguyen reportedly had nothing to do with the hiring of Brad Friedel as head coach.

After reporting to camp on Friday, Nguyen is expected to return to training once he is deemed fit.

Nguyen has been with the Revolution since 2012, and was an MLS MVP finalist back in 2014. During his time with the club, Nguyen has tallied 53 goals and 33 assists in 199 MLS appearances. The Texas native has also played for PSV of the Dutch Eredivisie and Randers FC of the Danish Superliga.

Nguyen, who holds dual citizenship in both the United States and Vietnam has earned nine caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

