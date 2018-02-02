Manchester City announces U.S. summer tour

Manchester City will prepare for the 2018-19 English Premier League campaign in the United States.

The EPL leaders announced on Friday that they’ll be a part of the International Champions Cup and play sister club New York City FC as part of the tour.

The summer tour marks the second straight season Pep Guardiola’s men will train in the United States ahead of the Premier League season.

Manchester City played Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham in Houston, Los Angeles and Nashville as part of the 2017 International Champions Cup.