Matt Miazga fined for 'unprofessional behavior' following crotch-grab incident

Matt Miazga escaped suspension for his gamesmanship in the box in a recent Eredivise match. He did not escape a fine, however.

Vitesse announced on Wednesday that the club has fined Miazga for grabbing Heeerenveen’s Denzel Dumfries by the “noble parts” during a corner kick. Miazga was not suspended for the incident following a league review.

Forward Tim Matavz was also suspended four matches for a separate incident.

“First of all, we regret the commotion that has arisen,” said interim technical director Marc van Hintum on the Vitesse website. “We fined both Tim and Matt directly after the events because we did not fit the behavior they showed within the club’s Fair Play idea.

Miazga, who scored a goal for the club over the weekend, has made 20 appearances for the club while scoring twice.

Take a closer look at the incident below: