Matt Miazga scores in Vitesse Arnhem win

Matt Miazga has been a solid addition to Vitesse Arnhem’s backline since joining on loan last season.

However, the 22-year-old was able to help his team offensively on Friday scoring the first goal in a 2-0 home win against FC Groningen.

Miazga rose the highest, heading home Lassana Faye’s cross to the bottom-left corner in the sixth minute.

'6 GOAL #Vitesse! Miazga kopt goed binnen na een voorzet van Faye: 1-0 #vitgro — Vitesse (@MijnVitesse) February 2, 2018

It was a great start for Vitesse who doubled their lead later in the first-half. Miazga now has two goals this season, the most so far in a single professional campaign of his career.

Friday also marked the U.S. international’s 20th league appearance for the club, which is tied for the most of any defender on the team this season.

The third win out of their last four matches has Vitesse sitting in sixth place in the Dutch Eredivisie.