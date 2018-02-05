Mix Diskerud, Jack McInerney training with IFK Goteborg

After recently signing a deal with Manchester City, Mix Diskerud is already back training with his former club, and he’s being joined by another American.

Diskerud and Jack McInerney are currently training with Swedish side IFK Goteborg. The two have arrived in San Pedro del Pinatar in Spain where they will begin preseason training with the club on Tuesday.

He recently signed a deal with Manchester City after being released from his New York City FC contract, but the veteran midfielder is expected to depart the club on loan in the near future.

Diskerud featured in 29 matches for the Swedish club last season while on loan from NYCFC, scoring five goals.

“I initially asked the question to Manchester City if we can have Mix with us during the second part of the training camp and got an okay,” said Goteborg manager Mats Gren.

“Then we’ll see what it means with an extension.”

McInerney, meanwhile, joins camp after featuring for the LA Galaxy last season. The 25-year-old forward, who has previously played for the Portland Timbers, Columbus Crew, Montreal Impact and Philadelphia Union. He made eight appearances last season with three starts.

The forward also trained in Sweden last season.

“Jack McInerney will train with us all week until Saturday. Then we’ll see what’s happening,” Gren said according to GP.

“But in the end, it would be a deal with the Galaxy (last year) and then we did not really know where it was going to land, so we moved on. But now his contract has expired,” he added. “He has wanted to come to Europe but did not get any other club (before the transfer window closed) and is a free agent.”

Goteborg finished tenth in the Swedish top division in 2017, while the 2018 season is set to kickoff on February 17.