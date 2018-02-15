MLS Preseason Rewind: Dallas ties Revs, Timbers tie Dynamo in playoff rematch

There was plenty of MLS preseason action on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Arizona took center stage with a total of four matches going down, mostly part of the Mobile Mini Sun Cup in Tucson.

FC Dallas highlighted the action as they took on the New England Revolution as they work towards CONCACAF Champions League action. The Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo also squared off in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Semi-Final. There were also MLS on MLS matches featuring the New York Red Bulls and Sporting Kansas City.

Here’s a full recap of Wednesday’s MLS preseason action.

fc dallas 2-2 new england revolution

FC Dallas continued the preparation for the CONCACAF Champions League with a draw against their first MLS opponent of the year.

They took on the New England Revolution as part of the Mobile Mini Sun Cup in Tuscon, Arizona, playing to a 2-2 draw.

The game opened up with some fireworks as Revs midfielder Wilfried Zahibo was sent off inside of eight minutes. He went in hard on Carlos Gruezo, who was subbed out early after receiving treatment on the pitch. Rather than half New England play a man down in a preseason tune-up, Diego Fagundez was allowed to come on for the sent off Zahibo.

Mauro Diaz opened the scoring in this one in the 15th minute when he knocked home a rebound off a shot from Maxi Urruti. That lead would hold until the 55th minute when the Revs equalized through Cristian Penilla.

Urruti managed to finish his shot to give FCD the lead in the 77th minute. He received a well placed pass from Santiago Mosquera at point blank range for the goal. Fagunez would get hte Revs back on terms in the 85th to finish the 2-2 scoreline

Dallas has one preseason game left before they open CCL play on February 21. They take on the Portland Timbers on Saturday afternoon. New England, meanwhile wil face FC Tucson on Saturday.

portland timbers 1-1 houston dynamo

Also part of the Mobile Mini Sun Cup in Tucson, the Timbers and Houston Dynamo took each other on in a playoff rematch.

Both goals in this one came in the first half. The opener was in the 12th minute when Arturo Alvarez cut inside from the right and smashed a left-footed shot into the far corner.

After a chance from Diego Valeri came close in the 15th, the Timbers got the tying goal in the 33rd. Dairon Asprilla finished a Sebastian Blanco cross from close range.

Both sides had a few chances in the second half, but neither found the back of the net and the game ended in a draw,

Both teams stay in Arizona for another round of Mobile Mini Sun Cup action. Next up for Portland is a Saturday clash with CCL bound FC Dallas while Houston takes on the New York Red Bulls.

other scores

Orlando City 3-1 Philadelphia Union (Two 75 minute sessions)

Chicago Fire 2-1 Montreal Impact

New York Red Bulls 1-1 Sporting Kansas City

Colorado Rapids 2-0 Phoenix Rising FC