MLS Ticker: FC Dallas signs DP, Quakes to face Club Leon in friendly and more

FC Dallas made a splash on Monday by adding a talented young Designated Player.

The club announced Monday that 23-year-old midfielder Santiago Mosquera has signed from Colombian side Millonarios FC. Mosquera joins on a Young DP deal after playing in 54 games and scoring eight goals in Colombia.

“Mosquera has all the things we were looking for this offseason,” said FC Dallas Technical Director Fernando Clavijo. “He plays specifically how Oscar [Pareja] would like to play. It was not an easy signing because he is a very high-quality player. He will make us better, for sure. He allows us to open up space on the field for Mauro [Diaz] and have a strong offensive lineup.”

Here’s a closer look at more MLS news and notes:

EARTHQUAKES TO FACE DONOVAN’S CLUB LEON IN FRIENDLY

A familiar player will take on the Earthquakes in a March friendly.

The Quakes announced that Club Leon will visit Avaya Stadium on Saturday, March 24 for an international friendly. The match will be Landon Donovan’s first match in the U.S. since signing w. the Mexican club earlier this year.

“This will be the first time in club history that we will play Club Leon in any competition, and the first time that former Earthquakes player and soccer legend Landon Donovan will play at Avaya Stadium,” said Earthquakes President Tom Fox. “We have hosted some great international opponents during the past years, and this match is poised to be extra special.”

MINNESOTA, EARTHQUAKES UNVEIL KITS

Two MLS teams unveiled new kits over the weekend.

Heading into the club’s second season, Minnesota United revealed new primary jersey featuring grey stripes a light-blue accent.

The Quakes, meanwhile, unveiled a new away kit with a portion of proceeds going to the Navy SEAL Foundation.

IT'S SO BEAUTIFUL! Say hello to the Navy Seal Foundation Jersey! 😍⚓️🚢 #ForwardAsOne pic.twitter.com/SGVP1wF3B7 — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) February 11, 2018

WHITECAPS RE-SIGN NERWINSKI

A promising young fullback will remain with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Jake Nerwinski has signed a new deal with the Whitecaps, the club announced over the weekend. The deal keeps the fullback with the club through 2019, with options for 2020 and 2021.

“Jake has worked extremely hard, done a lot of the little things right, has shown a willingness to commit to our club, and has earned this new contract,” said Whitecaps FC head coach Carl Robinson. “Jake is a pleasure to work with day in, day out, and will only continue to push himself to get better.”

“This means a lot,” added Nerwinski. “This club has put a lot of trust in me. They said at the beginning of last year, if I showed well, played well, they would reward me, and I’m thankful to all the coaches and my teammates. I love this city, I landed in a great place, and I couldn’t be happier. I will continue to give my all for Vancouver and our amazing fans.”

ATLANTA’S WILLIAMS RECEIVES GREEN CARD

With a team full of international talent, Atlanta United cleared up an international spot on Monday as one young attacker received his green card.

Romario Williams has obtained his U.S. green card and no longer occupies an international spot on the club’s roster. The Jamaica native spend the 2016 and 2017 seasons on loan with the Charleston Battery after joining the club from the Montreal Impact.