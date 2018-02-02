MLS Ticker: RSL, Red Bulls, Orlando signings

Venezuelan midfielder Christian Casseres Jr. is the newest member of the New York Red Bulls. The team added him as a Discovery Signing on Friday and he has reported to Oldsmar, Florida for preseason camp

“Cristian is an exciting young player that we are happy to welcome to our club,” said Sporting Director Denis Hamlett said in a press release. “He was identified through our scouting network as a player that has the qualities we look for, and we were glad to get him here in time for the start of preseason camp. We look forward to getting him integrated and seeing how he can help our club.”

The 18-year-old turned pro at the age of 16 with Deportivo La Guaira in the Venezuelan First Division, scoring one goal in 15 appearances with the senior team.

Internationally, Casseres has made appearances for the Venezuela U-17 and U-20 sides. He was an integral part of the squad that finished as runners-up in the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Orlando city Acquires defender Amro Tarek On Loan

Orlando City sealed a loan move for center back Amro Tarek on loan from Wadi Degla FC in the Egyptian Premier League. They have the option to buy him outright at the end of the season.

Tarek is returning to MLS after he had a brief stint with the Columbus Crew back in 2016 while on loan from Real Betis in Spain. He made only one appearance during that spell, however. The well-traveled defender has played for three different Egyptian clubs, a trio of German reserve teams, plus the Crew and Betis since 2010.

He was born in Los Angeles, but represents Egypt at the international level, having made his senior team debut last March.

real salt lake add teenage midfielder pablo ruiz

Real Salt Lake brought in 19-year-old Chilean midfielder Pablo Ruiz from San Luis in Chile.

“We’ve been watching him for quite a while and it’s all about timing. It’s the right time to bring him in. It’s going to take a little while to transition – it’s a big change in his life and culture – but we’re really excited,” general manager Craig Waibel said. “He’s a really talented central player and we’re challenging the depth of the central part of our team this year.”

Ruiz was originally born in Argentina, where he began his professional career with San Lorenzo, but he made the move to San Luis, where he made his first senior team appearance.

He represented Argentina at youth international levels, but made the switch and will represent Chile at the senior level.