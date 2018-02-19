Monday Kickoff: 'Bad news' for Marcelo, Mbappe move made official and more

One star is set for some time on the sidelines while another’s transfer is now complete due to a quirky clause.

Real Madrid is concerned that Marcelo’s injury diagnosis will present “really bad news” after the star fullback was forced out of this weekend’s win over Real Betis with what appeared to be a hamstring issue. (REPORT)

Kylian Mbappe will officially join PSG this summer after the club locked up safety in Ligue 1, triggering a clause in the deal for a permanent transfer. (REPORT)

After missing this past weekend’s match against Huddersfield Town due to illness, Paul Pogba is expected to be available for a Champions League clash with Sevilla after training on Sunday. (REPORT)

Eden Hazard insists he’s happy at Chelsea while adding that he doesn’t see a need for a change to a club like Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain at the moment. (REPORT)

Arsenal has extended the club’s partnership with Fly Emirates via a club-record deal. (READ)

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly isn’t interested in managing PSG and would instead prefer a return to the Premier League. (REPORT)

Galatasaray forward Bafatimbi Gomis is “fine” after collapsing in a match on Sunday. (REPORT)