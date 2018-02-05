Monday Kickoff: Barca exec criticizes Neymar, van Dijk accuses Kane of diving and more

While one executive traced the transfer fee boom to one player, one of the winter’s big signings accused another star of diving.

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre says Neymar’s dishonesty over this past summer’s move to Paris Saint-Germain has led to the massive surge in transfer fess in Europe. (REPORT)

Virgil van Dijk accused Harry Kane of diving in Liverpool’s controversial draw with Tottenham. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United will not be looking to buy any more attackers in the summer. (REPORT)

Following transfer controversies surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele’s big money moves, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told the club’s current players that any attempts to force a move would “fail miserably”. (REPORT)

After losing several teeth in a collision against Valencia over the weekend, Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin underwent a mouth reconstruction procedure. (REPORT)

Italy has appointed Under-21 boss Luigi Di Biagio as interim national team coach. (REPORT)

French defender Bacary Sagna has signed for Benevetto in Italy. (REPORT)

West Ham’s Pedro Obiang will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. (REPORT)

