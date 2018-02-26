Monday Kickoff: Neymar injury, Lewandowski talks down transfer rumors and more

One global star could miss time after suffering an ugly injury.

Neymar was stretchered off after injuring his right ankle in PSG’s 3-0 win over Marseille on Sunday. (REPORT)

Robert Lewandowski laughed off suggestions that his recent change of agents is a sign of a future transfer. (REPORT)

Jamie Vardy says that Leicester City has moved on from Riyad Mahrez’s winter transfer drama. (REPORT)

After scoring against Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku says he deserves more respect as a goalscorer. (REPORT)

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly after Roma goalkeeper Alisson. (REPORT)

Real Madrid is reportedly interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid winger Nicolas Gaitan is reportedly heading to Chinese club Dalian Yifang. (REPORT)

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah has signed a new contract with the club that runs through 2023. (REPORT)

Olympic sprinting legend Usain Bolt has reportedly signed a contract to join a soccer team, which he expects to announce on Tuesday. (REPORT)