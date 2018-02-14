Morgan, Rapinoe, Ertz headline USWNT preliminary roster ahead of SheBelieves Cup

U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Jill Ellis has named a preliminary roster ahead of next month’s SheBelieves Cup with a lot of familiar faces, but a few new ones.

The likes of Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and Julie Ertz headline the preliminary roster, though Ellis will not be able to rely on frequent starters Becky Sauerbrunn and Samantha Mewis. The captain is still nursing a foot injury that kept her out of January camp, while Mewis has a knee issue.

Ellis’ list includes 26 players in total. The roster will eventually be whittled down to 23 ahead of the team’s first match against Germany on March 1.

All but two of the 26 will report to training camp in Orlando, where Ellis will assess players before making final cuts. Those players are Morgan Brian and Crystal Dunn, who are currently in the middle of the season with club sides Olympique Lyonnais and Chelsea, respectively. If selected for the final 23 woman roster, they will join the team in Columbus ahead of the Germany match.

Ellis has elected to bring two newcomers in for the training camp in Hailie Mace and Ashley Hatch. Mace is a collegiate defender, currently playing for UCLA, while forward Hatch is on loan at Melbourne City in the W-League from the Washington Spirit.

Excluded from the roster are goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and defender Meghan Klingenberg, who were both part of January camp, but did not feature in the team’s 5-1 victory over Denmark last month. Additionally, Tobin Heath misses another USWNT camp as she continues her recovery from ankle surgery.

Here is the full roster.

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Stanford), Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars), Hailie Mace (UCLA), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Taylor Smith (Washington Spirit), Emily Sonnett (Sydney FC, AUS/Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Morgan Brian (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Allie Long (Seattle Reign FC), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (8): Crystal Dunn (Chelsea FC, ENG/NC Courage), Ashley Hatch (Melbourne City FC, AUS/Washington Spirit), Savannah McCaskill (Sky Blue FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Houston Dash), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Lynn Williams (NC Courage)