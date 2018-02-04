Must See Goal: Victor Wanyama lights up Anfield

Spurs have struggled to create much on their trip to Anfield. Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead in the third minute of play and were unlucky not to have scored a couple more in the opening 45 minutes.

Tottenham would get a few opportunities in the second half, but nothing looked great for the visitors.

That is, until Victor Wanyama got ahold of a loose ball and fired a first-time laser into the top corner for an 80th minute equalizer.

THIS IS POSSIBLY THE FASTEST STRIKE EVER WOW 🚀🚀 #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/cAHoB36qBM — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 4, 2018

That didn’t sum up the action in this match, though. Harry Kane had a penalty saved five minutes after that strike. Salah scored what looked like a Reds winner early in stoppage time, but a controversial penalty gave Kane a second chance from the spot with nearly the final kick of the match to finish the 2-2 scoreline.