NASL announces cancellation of 2018 season

The NASL announced the cancellation of its 2018 season on Tuesday.

The league’s future has been in limbo since the U.S. Soccer Federation revoking the NASL’s Division II status in September.

In an attempt to fight the decision, the NASL filed a preliminary injunction, but the motion for that has been denied on two occasions.

“The focus of the antitrust suit to date has been obtaining a preliminary injunction to save the 2018 Season,” NASL interim commissioner Rishi Sehgal said. “Unfortunately, with USSF’s decision and the loss of the preliminary injunction, playing the 2018 Season is no longer a possibility. ”

“The focus of the antitrust suit now shifts to securing the long-term advancement of soccer in this country, not only for the NASL, but for all soccer fans, clubs, and communities impacted by the USSF’s restrictions on competition,” Sehgal said. “Also, the NASL is prosecuting a breach of fiduciary duty action against certain USSF Board members for conflicts of interest and derelictions of duty which have harmed the NASL and countless other constituents in U.S. Soccer. The NASL and its clubs will look at all avenues to return to the field for the 2019 Season.”

The three left in the NASL, the New York Cosmos, Jacksonville Armada and Miami FC, will field teams in the NPSL for the 2018 campaign.