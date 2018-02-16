Red Bulls sign Alejandro 'Kaku' Romero Gamarra

After weeks of speculation, the New York Red Bulls finally got their man.

The Red Bulls made a huge splash Friday, announcing the signing of their long sought-after target, Alejandro “Kaku” Romero Gamarra. Gamarra will occupy an international spot on the Red Bulls roster and count as a Young Designated Player.

“Kaku is a very exciting player and a great person,” said Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch. “He is a creative, dynamic attacker who can change the game by scoring and setting up teammates. He has an excellent grasp of the game and I think he will thrive in our style of play. He is ecstatic to be joining us and we can’t wait to get to work.”

The 23-year-old Argentinian playmaker made his name playing for Huracan in both the Primera B Navional, and Primera Division in his native country. During his tenure for Huracan, the club won promotion to the top flight, the Copa Argentina, and Super Copa Argentina, breaking a 41-year trophy drought. Gamarra chipped in for 8 goals and 13 assists in 95 appearances for the club.

Gamarra will join the Red Bulls after a transfer circus that left Red Bull’s fans heads spinning during the seemingly endless speculation and conflicting reports.

With the transfer saga coming to a close, the focus will shift to what Gamarra can provide on the field, weighted by the expectations carried by both the size of the transfer fee, and the drama that nearly sunk the deal numerous times.

With the Red Bulls dealing Sacha Kljestan, questions arose about the direction of the club and who would bear the creative responsibility. The signing of Gamarra immediately seeks to answer the question. Gamarra’s ability to unlock defenses has made him one of the top creators in the Primera Division.

“Kaku” is the second Argetinian Designated Player signed in the Marsch era after Gonzalo Veron. While the recently waived player failed to crack the starting XI with any regularity for the Red Bulls, Gamarra will be expected to carry the offense on his young shoulders.

The Red Bulls will need to work quickly to acclimate the new DP into their system ahead of their CONCACAF Champions League matchup against CD Olimpia on February 22, with a cameo appearance more likely for the home leg on March 1.