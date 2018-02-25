Report: Omar Gonzalez considering leaving Liga MX for MLS

Since his move to Liga MX side Pachuca in December 2015, Omar Gonzalez has seen his role with the club take a hit.

The U.S. international made 45 combined league appearances for Pachuca over the 2015-2017 seasons, but has only made 10 so far in the 2017-18 campaign. A combination of muscular injuries and a drop in his play has seen Pachuca head coach Diego Alonso drop the 29-year-old in the centerback pecking order.

According to AS, Gonzalez is considering a move away from the Mexican side and would also lower his salary to find an agreement elsewhere.

Gonzalez, who made 180 appearances with the LA Galaxy between 2009-2015 knows a move back to Major League Soccer is a strong possibility with the new campaign set to kick off in a week.

FC Dallas have already tried to acquire the services of the centerback, but could not reach an agreement earlier this month. However, if Gonzalez lowers his salary demands then the Western Conference club is still a possibility.