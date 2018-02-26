Report: Borussia Dortmund to face LAFC as part of preseason trip to U.S.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly coming stateside this summer.

According to German outlet Kicker, Dortmund will face LAFC at Banc of California Stadium on either May 21 or 22 as part of a trip to the U.S. The club is reportedly set to return to the U.S. to play in July’s International Champions Cup with Chicago and Pittsburgh listed as potential venues by the German site while Manchester City is named as a potential opponent.

While Pulisic would almost certainly be a key figure in the trip, several World Cup-bound stars like Mario Gotze, Marco Reus and Shinji Kagawa would be unlikely to participate.

Dortmund currently sits second in the Bundesliga, which wraps its season on May 12. The club is also still alive in Europa League play, where they will take on Red Bull Salzburg in the next round.