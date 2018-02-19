Report: Christian Pulisic linked with Chelsea as Dortmund look to sign Michy Batshuayi

Another week, another Premier League link for Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool in recent weeks, despite repeatedly stating his happiness as a member of Borussia Dortmund. Now, the U.S. Men’s National Team star has been linked with a move to Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the report, Dortmund is hoping to finalize a move for Michy Batshuayi, who has thrived with the club since moving from Chelsea by scoring five goals in three games. The report says Pulisic could be part of the deal as Chelsea would reportedly like to leverage Batshuayi’s move into a deal for the American star.

Pulisic is under contract with Dortmund through 2020 and the club is reportedly “reluctant” when it comes to the idea of letting him leave.

Dortmund returns to action on Thursday for the second leg of the Europa League Round of 32 tie against Atalanta following a 3-2 first leg win.