Report: Garth Lagerwey a candidate for USMNT GM as search begins

The search for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s newly-created general manager position is set to begin, and reports indicate that there’s at least one early candidate.

According to Sports Illustrated, Seattle Sounders GM Garth Lagerwey has emerged as an early candidate for the position set to be created under newly-elected president Carlos Cordeiro. After winning the U.S. Soccer election over the weekend, Cordeiro is reportedly set to meet with U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn on Wednesday to begin narrowing down a list of candidates.

Whoever is hired will report to Flynn and not Cordeiro, the report says, while the GM will also oversee technical decisions like the upcoming head coaching hire.

Lagerwey has been with the Sounders since 2015 and helped construct the roster of the club’s 2016 MLS Cup championship team. Prior to his time with the Sounders, Lagerwey built Real Salt Lake into a powerhouse while winning the 2009 MLS Cup.