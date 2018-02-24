Report: Jordan Morris suffered torn ACL in CCL loss

Report: Jordan Morris suffered torn ACL in CCL loss

U.S. Men's National Team

Report: Jordan Morris suffered torn ACL in CCL loss

The Seattle Sounders had to make due without Jordan Morris during the stretch run last season. It appears they will now have to do the same for much of 2018.

The 23-year-old forward has suffered a torn ACL that will sideline him 6-9 months, Fox Sports reported on Saturday.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Morris was injured late in Seattle’s CONCACAF Champions League loss to Santa Tecla, and limped off the field in the 85th minute of the 2-1 defeat, unable to put pressure on his right leg.

The Sounders have yet to confirm the report, and as of Saturday had yet to publicly address Morris’ injury.

If the report is accurate, the news will come as a big blow for the Sounders a week before the start of the new MLS season. Morris has been a regular starter and key part of the club’s attack since his rookie year in 2016, and his absence will rob the Seattle of a dangerous weapon with blazing speed.

Morris saw the end of his 2017 largely wiped away by injury after missing the final three months of last season and most of the Sounders’ playoff run to the MLS Cup Final with a hamstring injury. He finished 2017 with just three goals and one assist in 23 league appearances, a drastic drop-off in production a year after he helped Seattle win its first MLS crown with 12 goals and four assists in 34 matches. Morris won the Rookie of the Year award for his performances in 2016.

The Sounders were already short on forward options, and will need to hit the open market to secure some reinforcements soon with the MLS season kicking off in a week, and the return leg against Santa Tecla looming on Thursday.

Featured, Major League Soccer, MLS- Seattle Sounders, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • quozzel

    Yeesh. That ain’t good. Morris, I felt, actually had the potential of being a game-changer at some point…really hope he doesn’t go down the Holden route and see injuries wipe out what could have otherwise been a great career.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home