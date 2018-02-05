Report: LA Galaxy's negotiations with Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain ongoing

For years, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move to MLS and, while it appears that move is coming close to fruition, it isn’t done yet.

According to Goal USA, the LA Galaxy remain in ongoing negotiations with the Manchester United striker. The report says that, as of Monday, the two parties remain in talks, but no deal is close to being finalized.

The Swedish star has been in the news for several weeks regarding a potential MLS move with several reports stating that a deal could come in the near future.

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, says he has not heard any straight-forward news about a potential move this season.

“I don’t speak with players about media news,” Mourinho said before Manchester United took on Huddersfield Town this past weekend. “I see him every day, I’m not working directly with him but for example I was with the fitness coaches watching his work, he’s with me before and after training and never mentioned anything to me.

“Not an opinion, comment, nothing at all, so I presume nothing is true in the news because I would probably be first to know from him, so I presume nothing.”

Ibrahimovic is currently dealing with an injury and has been out of the Manchester United lineup since December. However, the forward is expected to be back soon with his return pegged for a February 21 Champions League clash with Sevilla.