Report: MLS shutting down MLS Live in favor of ESPN streaming service

A change is reportedly coming to MLS broadcasts.

According to Bloomberg, MLS is set to shut down the MLS Live streaming service as the league shifts towards ESPN+. The move will see MLS join a new streaming service set to be launched within the next few months.

The report says fans will be able to watch roughly 250 out-of-market games a year while home matches will not be available in-market. The switch will not impact the league’s nationally-televised schedule.

According to the report, matches will be broadcast in the league’s website until ESPN+ launches this year.