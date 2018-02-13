Report: MLS shutting down MLS Live in favor of ESPN streaming service

A change is reportedly coming to MLS broadcasts.
According to Bloomberg, MLS is set to shut down the MLS Live streaming service as the league shifts towards ESPN+. The move will see MLS join a new streaming service set to be launched within the next few months.
The report says fans will be able to watch roughly 250 out-of-market games a year while home matches will not be available in-market. The switch will not impact the league’s nationally-televised schedule.
According to the report, matches will be broadcast in the league’s website until ESPN+ launches this year.
Meh … So long as I can catch the Atlanta United games, I’m good. I got to watch over 30 games from Houston Texas last year. I hope to have more of the same (and one of those will be in person on March 3)
