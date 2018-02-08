Report: NWSL delegates to vote for Kathy Carter in U.S. Soccer election

Kathy Carter already has the support of MLS, and reports say she’ll have the support of the NWSL as well in Saturday’s U.S. Soccer election.

According to Sports Illustrated, the NWSL’s three voting delegates (4.8 percent of the total vote) will go to Carter. The news comes as a further boost to Carter’s campaign as the longtime executive is also expected to have the support of the nine MLS voting delegates on the Professional Council. In total, Carter has already reportedly locked up 19.3 percent of the vote.

The winner of the election will need a majority of the vote, and revotes will be conducted until that is the case.

While MLS and the NWSL have thrown support behind Carter, the NASL has placed its 1.6 percent of the vote behind Eric Wynalda.

