Reports: Six 'change' candidates look to join forces ahead of U.S. Soccer election

Six U.S. Soccer presidential nominees are reportedly looking to join forces to combat the status quo.

According to multiple reports, Paul Caligiuri, Steve Gans, Kyle Martino, Hope Solo, Mike Winograd, and Eric Wynalda met on Thursday night to discuss a strategy to defeat the two candidates seen as favorites, Kathy Carter and Carlos Cordeiro. The reported motivation for the meeting stems from the election process, which gives just 10 minutes to delegates to switch votes between rounds.

The group prepared a draft of a statement, calling for voters to get behind them over the two frontrunners.

Here’s a copy of the statement the six “change” candidates drafted. I’m told it fell apart as one candidate – Wynalda – dropped out. #USSF pic.twitter.com/mhHXUyvL8O — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) February 9, 2018

However, according to ESPN, tensions did rise while the draft was being written. The group reportedly disagrees over whether the top vote getter in the first round among the group would have the rest throw support behind them in the ensuing rounds.

On Thursday, reports surfaced revealing that the NWSL was set to support Kathy Carter, joining MLS in throwing their votes behind the SUM executive.