U.S. Soccer

Reports: Six 'change' candidates look to join forces ahead of U.S. Soccer election

Six U.S. Soccer presidential nominees are reportedly looking to join forces to combat the status quo.

According to multiple reports, Paul Caligiuri, Steve Gans, Kyle Martino, Hope Solo, Mike Winograd, and Eric Wynalda met on Thursday night to discuss a strategy to defeat the two candidates seen as favorites, Kathy Carter and Carlos Cordeiro. The reported motivation for the meeting stems from the election process, which gives just 10 minutes to delegates to switch votes between rounds.

The group prepared a draft of a statement, calling for voters to get behind them over the two frontrunners.

However, according to ESPN, tensions did rise while the draft was being written. The group reportedly disagrees over whether the top vote getter in the first round among the group would have the rest throw support behind them in the ensuing rounds.

On Thursday, reports surfaced revealing that the NWSL was set to support Kathy Carter, joining MLS in throwing their votes behind the SUM executive.

  • Quit Whining About Soccer in the US

    Was THAT the whole document in the picture? IF so, thanks for the specifics on CHANGE!

    It is easy to yell change, every candidate with unhappy voters has done so for all of time.
    It is hard to come up with plans to solve the athletes being passed by in a pay to play system.

    It is easy to yell Pro/Rel in a room of guys who hate MLS.
    It will be impossible to make that happen and/or succeed.

    it is easy and fun to say we need to win the World Cup
    it is hard to get a great athlete to pass up NBA/NFL path
    where guys are signing contracts of $25 million a year.

    • the unmistakeable Ronaldinho

      Agreeeed. Is anyone proposing the status quo? No. These “change” candidates remind me of the kids running for Elementary school class President. Pizza for lunch every day, longer recess and no more homework!!!

    • Gomer Pyle

      Well said. This is borderline embarrassing. You’d think at some point these guys would realize they have zero chance of winning if 6 of them are running against a single establishment candidate. Sounds like maybe Wynalda did realize this and ran for the hills.

    • Gary Page

      It doesn’t matter if the office is dog catcher, elementary school president, or city council, if you have 6 candidates all running for the same office, getting agreement on anything is nearly miraculous. It’s not just politics, it’s human nature.

  • Rob

    There are two choices: on that’s pretty much guaranteed to keep things the same one that promises change. Even if change is minimal under the later, as it often is with this type of organizations, it’s change nonetheless. Keeping the status quo would be a huge wasted opportunity to move the system to the next level.
    BTW: lack of athleticism has never been a problem for the USNT. Too many athletes and not enough footballers is.

    • Gary Page

      What’s wrong with Rob ? He has started making logical, reasonable and even, dare I say it, intelligent comments lately. What happened to the Mexican troll we used to love to disparage?

