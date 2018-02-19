Report: Timothy Weah in talks with PSG over contract extension

Report: Timothy Weah in talks with PSG over contract extension

Featured

Report: Timothy Weah in talks with PSG over contract extension

Timothy Weah is reportedly making quite an impression at Paris Saint-Germain.

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team forward is reportedly in talks with the club over a a one-year extension of his current contract, according to L’Equipe. Weah signed his first pro contract back in July and his current deal will keep him with the French powerhouses until June 2020.

Weah and his representatives reportedly met with PSG sporting director Antero Henrique on Friday to discuss the potential extension. Weah is reportedly being considered a priority for the club moving forward.

The 17-year-old forward recently scored a goal for the PSG reserves after spending a bulk of the campaign with the club’s U-19s:

, , , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home