Report: Timothy Weah in talks with PSG over contract extension

Timothy Weah is reportedly making quite an impression at Paris Saint-Germain.

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team forward is reportedly in talks with the club over a a one-year extension of his current contract, according to L’Equipe. Weah signed his first pro contract back in July and his current deal will keep him with the French powerhouses until June 2020.

Weah and his representatives reportedly met with PSG sporting director Antero Henrique on Friday to discuss the potential extension. Weah is reportedly being considered a priority for the club moving forward.

The 17-year-old forward recently scored a goal for the PSG reserves after spending a bulk of the campaign with the club’s U-19s: