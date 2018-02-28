Report: USA-led 2026 World Cup bid in danger as support for Morocco rises

The U.S. Mexico and Canada united bid for World Cup 2026 may not be as ironclad as originally thought.
According to ESPN, support for the bid to host the 2026 World Cup is more divided than many foresaw. The report states that, according to many high-ranking FIFA officials, the lone rival bid, Morocco, may not just challenge the North American bid, but has the potential of beating it in this summer’s vote.
The report adds that Morocco currently has the support of much of Asia and South America, as well as its home continent of Africa, a number that likely would push the bid over the 104-vote total to secure hosting duties. Further complicating the North American plans are that all three potential host nations cannot vote while a fellow CONCACAF nation, Guatemala, is suspended.
According to the report, part of the reason the North American bid is not running away as many predicted is due to a growing frustration with the U.S. on a number of levels. Several voting nations are reportedly not past the widespread FIFA corruption exposed by U.S.-led government agencies while the bid has also worked to counter anti-American sentiments stemming from the election and subsequent actions taken by President Donald Trump, including a travel ban and reported disparaging comments about a number of countries.
The 2026 host is set to be announced on June 13.
LOL
We even added two more countries to our bid so non-whites, non-christians and other trump undesirables would have a place to play and this is the thanks we get?
I’d love to see Mexico do a solo bid or a joint bid with the rest of Central America.
We’d finally get to see some of the world powers play in Saprissa and poop their pants
Jokes aside, a Mexico solo bid would be awesome for the country and would give them the incentive to modernize / build new stadiums for their league. All in all the mexican league is the Western hemisphere’s current best chance at having a world class league and a better Mexican league will only make MLS stronger.
Why, given CONMEBOL antipathy towards the US, does the US do things like host Copa America Centenario?
Here we go again…
Sounds like the US isn’t paying up.
While we’re at it, how many Brazilians, Colombians, and Argentines live in Morocco?
Count me among those who isn’t worried at all. This is how FIFA gets itself better economics. Those money grubbing weasels will come to daddy eventually.
If anybody can screw this up, it’s USSF and SG. It will be his final parting shot.
