Ricardo Clark signs with Crew as free agent

Ricardo Clark signs with Crew as free agent

MLS- Columbus Crew

Ricardo Clark signs with Crew as free agent

The Columbus Crew added a veteran presence to their central midfield in the form of a former U.S. Men’s National Team player.

Gregg Berhalter’s side agreed to terms with 34-year-old free agent Ricardo Clark on Friday.

“We are excited Ricardo chose to join our club as a free agent signing this winter,” Berhalter said. “Ricardo brings over a decade of MLS and National Team experience to our club, which was one of the youngest in the League last season. He is a consistent winner in MLS and adds important depth in our central midfield as we look to return to the MLS Cup Playoffs in the upcoming season.”

Clark spent the last six seasons with the Houston Dynamo after his return from a stint in Europe.

The 34-year-old has made 337 MLS appearances in two stints with the Dynamo, and as a member of the San Jose Earthquakes and New York/New Jersey MetroStars.

, , , Major League Soccer, MLS- Columbus Crew

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home