Ricardo Clark signs with Crew as free agent

The Columbus Crew added a veteran presence to their central midfield in the form of a former U.S. Men’s National Team player.

Gregg Berhalter’s side agreed to terms with 34-year-old free agent Ricardo Clark on Friday.

“We are excited Ricardo chose to join our club as a free agent signing this winter,” Berhalter said. “Ricardo brings over a decade of MLS and National Team experience to our club, which was one of the youngest in the League last season. He is a consistent winner in MLS and adds important depth in our central midfield as we look to return to the MLS Cup Playoffs in the upcoming season.”

Clark spent the last six seasons with the Houston Dynamo after his return from a stint in Europe.

The 34-year-old has made 337 MLS appearances in two stints with the Dynamo, and as a member of the San Jose Earthquakes and New York/New Jersey MetroStars.