Rubio Rubin signs with Club Tijuana

After serving as the lone unattatched invitee to the U.S. Men’s National Team’s January Camp, Rubio Rubin has found a new home.

Club Tijuana announced that the club has signed the 21-year-old forward on a free transfer. Rubin joins Xolos after hitting a bit of a rough patch following time at Stabaek and Silkeborg.

According to Goal USA, which first reported the signing on Thursday afternoon, Rubin opted against MLS interest in moving to Mexico after negotiations with the league stalled.

Rubin has spent the last three years in Europe and originally broke through with FC Utrecht. Internationally, the forward has five USMNT caps, including a substitute appearance in the recent 0-0 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina.

At Club Tijuana, Rubin joins fellow Americans Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido and Fernando Arce Jr. The club has also served as home to Paul Arriola, Joe Corona and Greg Garza in recent years.